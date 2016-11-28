Pen Bay Christian School Christmas play

contributed
The annual Pen Bay Christian School Christmas program "The Good News Flash," will be held Friday, December 9th. From left, Charlotte Callahan, Zachary Woodman, Maggie Callahan, Vivian Odone, Levi Smith.
Posted Nov. 28, 2016, at 1:31 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Littlefield Memorial Baptist Church, 1 Waldo Ave., Rockland, Maine

For more information: 207-596-6460

The annual Pen Bay Christian School Christmas program “The Good News Flash,” will be held Friday, Dec. 9th.  There will be two programs open to the public.  The dress rehearsal at 8:30am and the regular program 6:30pm.  Refreshments will follow the evening performance.  Pen Bay Christian School is located at Littlefield Memorial Baptist Church, 1 Waldo Avenue in Rockland.  The program will be held in the church sanctuary.  For more information, please telephone the school at 596-6460.

