Pen Bay Chamber Business Breakfast To Address Maine’s Labor Shortage

Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Location: Samoset Resort, 220 Warrenton Street, Rockport, Maine For more information: 207-596-0376; camdenrockland.com/

Rockport, Maine – The Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce is pleased to present the next in a series of quarterly Business Breakfasts, with a presentation entitled, “Maine’s Labor Shortage: The Immigrants’ Role in Meeting Our Workforce Challenges”. The event will be held on Monday, December 12th at the Samoset Resort in Rockport, and will run from 7AM to 9AM.

Dana Connors, President of the Maine State Chamber, and Yellow Light Breen, President & CEO of the Maine Development Foundation, will jointly address Chamber members and guests on the topic of their recent report with long term recommendations for Maine’s labor shortage.

“With many local businesses struggling this past year to find and keep seasonal and/or year-round staff, we believe this topic is a timely one,” said Tom Peaco, Executive Director of the Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber’s Business Breakfast is a quarterly program designed to provide networking opportunities for local businesses, along with a chance to hear from high profile speakers in a local setting.

Pre-registration is required for this event. Admission, which includes breakfast, is $20 for Chamber members, and $30 for non-members. Those wishing to register should go online to www.CamdenRockland.com and click on the “Events” menu. Registration deadline is Friday, December 9th at 3:00 pm.

Machias Savings Bank is the Gold Sponsor for this Chamber Business Breakfast. Lincolnville Communications, Inc. (LCI) is the Silver Sponsor.

The Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce is the voice of business and tourism in the Camden/Rockland Region, encompassing more than 20 communities within and surrounding Knox County. To learn more, visit www.CamdenRockland.com.

