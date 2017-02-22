PechaKucha Waterville Volume 24

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Colby College, 4000 Mayflower Hill Dr, Waterville, Maine For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5770

PechaKucha Night Waterville volume 24 will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at Colby College. Presentation proposals on the theme revolutions are invited. Proposals on other topics are also strongly encouraged. The best PK events are mix of thematic and kaleidoscopic. The deadline for proposals is Monday, March 6, 2017.

How to Apply to Become a PechaKucha Night Waterville Presenter:

Presentations are short, concise, and engaging. If you are interested in presenting your ideas at a PechaKucha Night Waterville, please send an email to: pechakucha.waterville[at]gmail.com

Include the following:

* Your name, occupation, phone number, city/town of residence, state/country of origin;

* A short bio (90 words or less) of yourself;

* A description of what you want to present and the narrative you’ll take;

* Attach or link to 5-20 sample images of what you want to present;

* Name, phone, and email for two persons who may be contacted for fun facts about you if you are selected to present.

Aiming for a mix of presentations for each event, PechaKucha Night Waterville collaborators curate each event to encourage diversity.

Selected presenters are notified by email.

Volume 24 – Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Presentation proposal deadline: Monday, March 6, 2017. Selected presenters expected to attend a rehearsal on Monday, April 3, 2017.

PK WTVL V24 is a collaboration with the Colby College Center for the Arts & Humanities. Presentation proposals on the 2016-2017 Colby College Center for the Arts & Humanities revolutions theme are invited. Proposals on other topics are also strongly encouraged. The best PK events are mix of thematic and kaleidoscopic.

PechaKucha Night Waterville is presented quarterly by a volunteer Team PK, Waterville Creates!, and the Waterville Public Library. The Colby Center for the Arts and Humanities is the 2016-2017 PK WTVL Season Sponsor.

