PechaKucha Night Waterville Volume 23

By Sarah Taylor
Posted Jan. 23, 2017, at 4:38 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Thomas College, 180 West River Road, Waterville, Maine

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5735

PechaKucha Night Waterville V23!

Friday, February 3, 2017 (Snow date: 2/4/17)

Thomas College

Waterville, ME 04901

6:20p-7:20p: Reception with complimentary refreshments and a cash bar

7:20p: Presentations begin

The PK WTVL Volume 23 presenters are Helene Farrar, Khristopher Flack, Dwight Gagnon, Kevin James, Dean Lachance, Argy Nestor & Lindsay Pinchbeck, Rachel Prestigiacomo, and Lyn Rowden. Joan Sanzenbacher will be the emcee. PK WTVL V23 is a proud partnership with the Camden Conference and Mid-Maine Global Forum. Presentations about refugees and global migration will be featured along with several presentations on a kaleidoscope of other topics. PechaKucha Night Waterville volume 23 will be a fantastic night of merriment, community, storytelling, creativity, and celebration!

PechaKucha Night Waterville is a fun, creative networking event for the entire community featuring diverse presenters faced with the same dynamic challenge: telling a compelling story in 20×20.

PK WTVL is presented by a volunteer Team PK, Waterville Creates!, and the Waterville Public Library. The Colby Center for the Arts and Humanities is the 2016-2017 PK WTVL season sponsor. PK WTVL V23 is a proud partnership with the Camden Conference and Mid-Maine Global Forum. PK WTVL V23 will take place in the Spann Student Commons at Thomas College in Waterville, ME 04901.

Consult the PK WTVL Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/PKNWaterville.

