Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Thomas College, 180 West River Road, Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5735
PechaKucha Night Waterville V23!
Friday, February 3, 2017 (Snow date: 2/4/17)
Thomas College
Waterville, ME 04901
6:20p-7:20p: Reception with complimentary refreshments and a cash bar
7:20p: Presentations begin
The PK WTVL Volume 23 presenters are Helene Farrar, Khristopher Flack, Dwight Gagnon, Kevin James, Dean Lachance, Argy Nestor & Lindsay Pinchbeck, Rachel Prestigiacomo, and Lyn Rowden. Joan Sanzenbacher will be the emcee. PK WTVL V23 is a proud partnership with the Camden Conference and Mid-Maine Global Forum. Presentations about refugees and global migration will be featured along with several presentations on a kaleidoscope of other topics. PechaKucha Night Waterville volume 23 will be a fantastic night of merriment, community, storytelling, creativity, and celebration!
PechaKucha Night Waterville is a fun, creative networking event for the entire community featuring diverse presenters faced with the same dynamic challenge: telling a compelling story in 20×20.
PK WTVL is presented by a volunteer Team PK, Waterville Creates!, and the Waterville Public Library. The Colby Center for the Arts and Humanities is the 2016-2017 PK WTVL season sponsor. PK WTVL V23 is a proud partnership with the Camden Conference and Mid-Maine Global Forum. PK WTVL V23 will take place in the Spann Student Commons at Thomas College in Waterville, ME 04901.
Consult the PK WTVL Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/PKNWaterville.
