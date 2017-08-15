PechaKucha Night Bangor returns on Aug. 18

Posted Aug. 15, 2017, at 4:34 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St., Bangor, Maine

BANGOR, Maine — PechaKucha Night Bangor returns at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St. with Vol. 23, featuring a slate of speakers who will share interesting stories and images in the unique PechaKucha format. Each speaker orates for 6 minutes and 40 seconds while 20 images each play for 20 seconds. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission $6.

 

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Organizer of Charlottesville white nationalist rally has Maine rootsOrganizer of Charlottesville white nationalist rally has Maine roots
  2. LePage’s pay raise offer sways biggest state union to accept ‘right to work’ contract languageLePage’s pay raise offer sways biggest state union to accept ‘right to work’ contract language
  3. Bangor to seize nine properties for unpaid taxesBangor to seize nine properties for unpaid taxes
  4. State trooper injured after colliding with two vehicles in CascoState trooper injured after colliding with two vehicles in Casco
  5. 2 more Mount Desert towns consider cruise ship bans2 more Mount Desert towns consider cruise ship bans

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs