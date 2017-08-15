PechaKucha Night Bangor returns on Aug. 18

Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St., Bangor, Maine
BANGOR, Maine — PechaKucha Night Bangor returns at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St. with Vol. 23, featuring a slate of speakers who will share interesting stories and images in the unique PechaKucha format. Each speaker orates for 6 minutes and 40 seconds while 20 images each play for 20 seconds. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission $6.
