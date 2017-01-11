Pecha Kucha Night Midcoast on Jan. 27

Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Rockport Opera House, 101 Main St., Rockland, Maine

ROCKLAND — The next PechaKucha Night Midcoast of visual storytelling will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Rockport Opera House, 101 Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The program will feature stories from artists, an educator, a schooner captain, and a writer/musician.

There will be a reception immediately following the program. Tickets will be $5 cash at the door; people are encouraged to arrive early to get a seat as this venue does fill up quickly. The snow date is Saturday, Jan. 28.

The PechaKucha format, where presenters each share their passions, work and inspirations with a 20-second-per-image, 20-image slideshow, is held in more than 900 cities around the world. Each of the following presenters will provide a six minute and 40 second glimpse into their craft at Midcoast’s January 2017 edition, Volume 30: Kim Bernard, artist; Aaron Lincoln, schooner captain; Tom Ulichny, Midcoast Music Academy; Todd Martin, educator at Riley School; Erica Moody, metalwork design; Dave Morrison, writer & musician; and Sarah Rice, photographer.

For Volume 30, LCI is the Event Sponsor, Flatbread Company is the Reception Sponsor, and The Free Press is the Media Sponsor. PechaKucha Night Midcoast Maine’s organizing partners include Belfast Creative Coalition; Center for Maine Contemporary Art; Farnsworth Art Museum; Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors; Midcoast Magnet; Strand Theatre; Waterfall Arts; and various creative community members.

For information about presenting or volunteering at one of the local events, email pechakuchamidcoast@gmail.com. PechaKucha Night Midcoast Maine also offers affordable sponsorships for local organizations and businesses; contact Jana Herbener at pechakuchamidcoast@gmail.com for more information.

PechaKucha Night, devised by Astrid Klein and Mark Dytham (Klein Dytham Architecture), was conceived in 2003 in Tokyo as a place for young designers to meet, network and show their work in public. It is now an international phenomenon. For more information, visit pechakucha.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →