Pecha Kucha Night Midcoast on April 14

ROCKLAND, Maine — The next PechaKucha evening of visual storytelling and imaginative exploration will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Owls Head Transportation Museum, 117 Museum St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Stories will explore new ways of seeing and interpreting the world from artists and sculptors, an educator, and a traveler. Tickets will be $5 cash only at the door. There will be a reception immediately following the program.

The PechaKucha format, where presenters are given 20 slides with each one shown for 20 seconds to reveal their passions, work and inspirations, is held in more than 900 cities around the world. Each of the following presenters will provide a six minute and 40 second glimpse into their craft at Midcoast’s April 2017 edition, Volume 31: Nancy Button, ceramicist; Ezra Corazon, Rockland Sculpture Race; Nettie Locke Rogers, artist; Amy Parrish, artist; Margot Kelley, photographer/poet; Yuri Kobayashi, sculptor; Jenny Swing, sailor and wildlife enthusiast.

For Volume 31, the sponsors are LCI, Owls Head Transportation Museum, Flatbread Company, and Harbor Square Gallery.

PechaKucha Night Midcoast Maine’s organizing partners include Belfast Creative Coalition, Center for Maine Contemporary Art, Farnsworth Art Museum, Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors, Midcoast Magnet, Strand Theatre, Waterfall Arts, and various creative community members.

For information about presenting or volunteering at one of the local events, email pechakuchamidcoast@gmail.com . PechaKucha Night Midcoast Maine also offers affordable sponsorships for local organizations and businesses; contact Jana Herbener at pechakuchamidcoast@gmail.com for more information.

PechaKucha Night, devised by Astrid Klein and Mark Dytham (Klein Dytham architecture), was conceived in 2003 in Tokyo as a place for young designers to meet, network and show their work in public. It is now an international phenomenon. For information, visit pechakucha.org .

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →