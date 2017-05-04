Community

Peaceable Kingdom Day Camp at Blue Hill church

Posted May 04, 2017, at 9:33 a.m.

BLUE HILL, Maine — The Peaceable Kingdom Day Camp, a five-day morning camp, will meet 9 a.m.-noon  June 19 to 23, at First Congregational Church of Blue Hill, 22 Tenney Hill.

Now in its seventh year, the camp is for children ages five to 10. The camp provides a fun week of nature exploration, creativity, song and play. Kids older than 10 can serve as helpers. Outdoor and indoor games, puppet making, and other creative activities on the vast theme of nature will be part of the rhythm of the day.

Staff includes experienced, state-certified and church-certified educators. Campers can look forward to nature exploration, singing, and individual and group creative projects. Drawing, painting or simple journaling by the children may reflect their nature excursions of the day. Along with activities held at the church, there will be field trips to enjoy some of the natural wonders nearby.

There is no fee, although donations are welcome. Space is limited. For registration or information, contact  Wendy Ritger at info@bluehillcongregational.org or call 374-2891 by June 15.

