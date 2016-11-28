Peace on Earth Cantata to be Performed

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-989-4593

“Peace on Earth Cantata”, a selection of original compositions by Terry Churchill, will be performed under the direction of Andre Chasse at 3:oo p.m. on Sunday, December 18 at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor. The selections are taken from various Psalms, Poems and Readings and also include several from Churchill’s oratorio, “The Prophet” and his St. John of Beverly Mass setting. The Cantata will be performed with 4 soloists, a choir of 15, an organ and a flute.

Mr. Churchill is a retired Music Director and teacher of music for over 26 years. He has written many compositions for piano, organ and liturgical services. He is active with the Black Bear Men’s Chorus, the Oratorio Society of the University of Maine in Orono and with the Hammond Street Congregational Church’s Chancel Choir.

Mr. Chasse has been a music minister at several churches in California and Maine where he has served in various roles from choir member to cantor to conductor and music director. He currently works in Human Services in Bangor and is a member of the Hammond Street Congregational Church Chancel Choir.

