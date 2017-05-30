Peace and Justice Center Presents: Art Camp-Murals!

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday, June 5, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday, June 12, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 14, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday, June 19, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday, June 26, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 28, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday, July 3, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday, July 10, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 11, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 12, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 13, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday, July 14, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 15, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-942-9343; peacectr.org/wp/
If you are 8 to 17 years old, join us at the Peace and Justice Center every Monday and Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:30 from now until July 15th, where we’ll be studying the art of murals! Famous muralists, techniques and challenges of the medium, and we’ll be doing some offsite projects around Bangor with our various partners and finally, painting a mural in downtown Bangor! We’ll also be discussing issues relevant to how the diverse communities of Bangor come together to make a strong whole, as that is the theme our mural will explore and our class will design! Parents, register from now until June 10th by calling the Peace and Justice Center at 942-9343, emailing at info@peacectr.org, or our Facebook page under the event “Art Camp, through the “Tickets” link. A $5 to $10 fee will apply (sliding scale) to cover the cost of materials.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →