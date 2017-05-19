PCSWCD to Provide a Pond Construction and Maintenance Workshop

Friday, June 9, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District, 42 Engdahl Drive, Dover-Foxcroft, Maine
For more information: 207-564-2321 ext. 3; piscataquisswcd.org
Have you been dreaming about adding a pond to your property? Perhaps you would like a place to stock trout, enjoy wildlife, to take a dip on a hot summer day or even have a water source for agricultural needs. If a pond is what you desire then join the staff of the Somerset and Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation Districts for a Pond Construction and Maintenance Workshop on Friday, June 9th!
This workshop will provide participants with a complete plan for how to properly construct and maintain a pond on their property. Presenters will address design concepts, basis pond engineering, pond biology, maintenance and much more.
The Pond Construction and Maintenance Workshop will be held in Dover-Foxcroft from 9:30AM to 3PM. There will be a morning classroom session, followed by field visits to two ponds built and maintained for different purposes. This workshop will start out with presentations from Scott Carter and Lori Richter, USDA NRCS engineers, Joe Dembeck, executive director of the Somerset County Soil and Water Conservation District and Jim Beyer of the Maine DEP. Scott and Lori will cover engineering and design details for constructing a pond for various property types and uses. Following that presentation, participants will hear from Joe Dembeck about pond biology, pond maintenance and much more. The morning classroom session will conclude with a brief yet complete overview of the permits required to add a pond to your property. Each of these presentations will provide information and techniques that will then be discussed and shown during the afternoon in-field portion of this workshop.
Over the past several years, the Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District (PCSWCD) has received several requests for this workshop and we are happy to provide landowners with this valuable information. For more information or to register for the Pond Construction and Maintenance Workshop, please contact the PCSWCD at 42 Engdahl Drive, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426, by phone at (207) 564-2321 extension 3, or by email at info@piscataquisswcd.org.
