PCHC’s Community Pharmacy Residency Program Re-Accredited

Penobscot Community Health Care (PCHC) is pleased to announce the reaccreditation of its Postgraduate Year One (PGY1) Community Pharmacy Residency Program by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP). The accreditation process is a rigorous review of all aspects of the program to ensure it is able to meet the very highest of standards. The program began in 2011 with one resident and has grown to host six residents this year. PCHC also offers an accredited Postgraduate Year Two (PGY2) Pharmacy Practice Residency in Health Systems Pharmacy Administration.

Dr. Felicity Homsted, PharmD, BCPS, Chief Pharmacy Officer, states, “We are so pleased to have been granted this accreditation for the PCHC Community pharmacy residency program. In the last five years we have graduated 14 highly trained pharmacists, who have gone on to be leaders in the field. ”

The Pharmacy Residency Program’s goal is to develop a professional maturity through compassionate direct patient care, project management, communication, and leadership skills. Residents work collaboratively with interdisciplinary teams to ensure safe and effective medication usage in a cost-effective manner. After completion of the residency program, residents are well prepared to pursue a PGY2 residency program or clinical pharmacist position.

