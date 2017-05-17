PCHC’s Community Pharmacy Residency Program Re-Accredited

PCHC Postgraduate Year One (PGY1) Community Pharmacy Residents.
PCHC
PCHC Postgraduate Year One (PGY1) Community Pharmacy Residents.
By Katherine Thomas
Posted May 17, 2017, at 10:11 a.m.

Penobscot Community Health Care (PCHC) is pleased to announce the reaccreditation of its Postgraduate Year One (PGY1) Community Pharmacy Residency Program by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP). The accreditation process is a rigorous review of all aspects of the program to ensure it is able to meet the very highest of standards. The program began in 2011 with one resident and has grown to host six residents this year. PCHC also offers an accredited Postgraduate Year Two (PGY2) Pharmacy Practice Residency in Health Systems Pharmacy Administration.

Dr. Felicity Homsted, PharmD, BCPS, Chief Pharmacy Officer, states, “We are so pleased to have been granted this accreditation for the PCHC Community pharmacy residency program. In the last five years we have graduated 14 highly trained pharmacists, who have gone on to be leaders in the field. ”

The Pharmacy Residency Program’s goal is to develop a professional maturity through compassionate direct patient care, project management, communication, and leadership skills. Residents work collaboratively with interdisciplinary teams to ensure safe and effective medication usage in a cost-effective manner. After completion of the residency program, residents are well prepared to pursue a PGY2 residency program or clinical pharmacist position.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Newburgh’s entire Volunteer Fire Department quitsNewburgh’s entire Volunteer Fire Department quits
  2. Here’s why you’ve been seeing ‘X’ marked on some Bangor propertiesHere’s why you’ve been seeing ‘X’ marked on some Bangor properties
  3. Child, 5, dies in Vassalboro canoe accident
  4. King: Trump could face beginning of impeachment processKing: Trump could face beginning of impeachment process
  5. DHHS fired a public records coordinator — for releasing a public recordDHHS fired a public records coordinator — for releasing a public record

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs