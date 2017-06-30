PCHC Graduates Pharmacy Residents, Welcomes New Class

Bangor, Maine – Penobscot Community Health Care (PCHC) is pleased to announce the addition of four new residents to its accredited Postgraduate Year One (PGY1) Community Pharmacy Residency Program. PCHC welcomes Kevin DeLeonardo, Pharm D, Minh Hoang, Pharm D, Elaina Rosario, Pharm D, Kristene Welch, Pharm D and Kristopher Ravin, Pharm D.

PCHC recently graduated Matthew Christie, PharmD, Kathryn Cunniff, PharmD, Irene Madrigal, PharmD, Nicholas Michaud, PharmD, Shilpa Nair, PharmD, and Meagan Rusby, PharmD from the PGY1 program. Charles-Gregor Flores Derupe, PharmD recently completed PCHC’s Postgraduate Year Two (PGY2) Residency Program in Health-System Pharmacy Administration. Meagan Rusby, PharmD, will now advance to the Ambulatory Care PGY2 Program and Nicholas Michaud, PharmD, will advance to the Health Systems Pharmacy Administration PGY2 Program.

Felicity Homsted, PharmD, BCPS, Chief Pharmacy Officer, who oversees the program, states, “This year we hosted an exceptional class of residents. They have worked on innovative projects to reduce opioid prescribing, increase medication safety during transitions of care, and improve the management of conditions including diabetes and Hepatitis C. PCHC pharmacy residents directly impact and improve the lives of our patients though increased access to comprehensive pharmacy services.”

PCHC hosts the only pharmacies among Maine’s 19 Federally Qualified Health Centers and has four pharmacies embedded in its practices at Penobscot Community Health Center, Helen Hunt Health Center, Brewer Medical Center, and Seaport Community Health Center that fill over 120,000 prescriptions per year. PCHC’s Pharmacy Department has been recognized as a leading practice site nationally for its 340B program and is host to a Residency Program accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) and the American Pharmacists Association.

The Pharmacy Residency Program’s goal is to develop a professional maturity through compassionate direct patient care, project management, communication, and leadership skills. Residents work collaboratively with interdisciplinary teams to ensure safe and effective medication usage in a cost-effective manner. After completion of the residency program, residents are well prepared to pursue a PGY2 residency program or clinical pharmacist position.

