P&C Insurance announces Fearon as president

BIDDEFORD, ME – P&C, formerly Paquin & Carroll, Insurance announced that Vice President Josh Fearon will take over as the company’s new president effective January 1, 2017. Fearon succeeds Roland Eon, who has been at P&C Insurance for 30 years. To ensure a smooth transition, Eon and Fearon will continue to work closely for the next several months after Eon’s retirement on January 6, 2017.

Eon will maintain an active role in P&C operations in retirement, continuing to serve on the board of managers for P&C Insurance and board of directors for Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution.

A Biddeford native, Eon spent 30 years at P&C Insurance. He is involved in the Biddeford community, having served on the board of several organizations. Eon recently received an award from the Biddeford Education Foundation for his efforts to support the Biddeford school system.

“I have enjoyed mentoring Josh over the years as we both share the same vision for P&C Insurance. He is well-seasoned in the business,” Eon said. “I have complete confidence in him and the leadership team to transition P&C Insurance to a new level of success.”

In his new role, Fearon will lead four vice presidents along with dedicated employees to continue P&C’s legacy while growing and adapting to the industry in the future.

“I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to follow in Roland’s footsteps and those that preceded him in our organization,” Fearon said. “Our management team is excited for the opportunity to lead the agency into the future and we have a great staff to support us in all of our endeavors.”

A Saco native, Fearon graduated from Thornton Academy and received his Bachelor of Arts in Business at Saint Anselm College. Fearon spent four years working at Unum before working at P&C Insurance as Vice President in commercial insurance for the past ten years. He is a Certified Insurance Counselor and is actively involved with the Maine Cancer Foundation and Thornton Academy.

About P&C Insurance

Founded in 1928, P&C Insurance provides personal, business, financial insurance programs and advice, as well as providing employee benefits throughout Northern New England. The firm maintains the highest standard of service and is proud of its long-standing client relationships built on mutual responsibility and trust. Locally owned, with access to the finest national and regional insurance carriers and providers, P&C ensures customers have competitive products and pricing to fit clients’ budgets. For more information and locations visit www.insurancepc.com.

