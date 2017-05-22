PBSO 2017 Spring Concert Series

Friday, June 16, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, ME
For more information: 2072139145; eastportartscenter.com
For the 2017 Spring Concert Series PBSO is thrilled to present Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F Major (Pastoral) and Brahms Concerto for Violin and Cello in A Minor. In the Brahms, Trond Saeverud will both conduct and play solo violin and guest artist, Joachim Woitun, will be featured on the cello. While PBSO has played movements from the Beethoven in previous concerts, this will be the first performance of the entire Symphony. Concerts are Friday, June 16, 7:00 at Eastport Arts Center (reception to follow), Saturday, June 17, 7:00 at Centre Street Congregational Church in Machias, and Sunday, June 18, 3:00 at the Calais Congregational Church (reception to follow). Suggested donation $15, students free, no one turned away.
