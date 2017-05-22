PBSO 2017 Spring Concert Series

By June Gregory
Posted May 22, 2017, at 9:22 a.m.

Friday, June 16, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, ME

For more information: 2072139145; eastportartscenter.com

For the 2017 Spring Concert Series PBSO is thrilled to present Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F Major (Pastoral) and Brahms Concerto for Violin and Cello in A Minor. In the Brahms, Trond Saeverud will both conduct and play solo violin and guest artist, Joachim Woitun, will be featured on the cello. While PBSO has played movements from the Beethoven in previous concerts, this will be the first performance of the entire Symphony. Concerts are Friday, June 16, 7:00 at Eastport Arts Center (reception to follow), Saturday, June 17, 7:00 at Centre Street Congregational Church in Machias, and Sunday, June 18, 3:00 at the Calais Congregational Church (reception to follow). Suggested donation $15, students free, no one turned away.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan honeymoon in rural Maine, with visits to Millinocket and BangorMark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan honeymoon in rural Maine, with visits to Millinocket and Bangor
  2. These offshore Maine islands are populated only by sheepThese offshore Maine islands are populated only by sheep
  3. Hit-and-run leaves victim in wheelchair seriously injured
  4. Felon charged with illegal firearm possession after police chase in BoothbayFelon charged with illegal firearm possession after police chase in Boothbay
  5. Embden man charged with child endangerment after drug bustEmbden man charged with child endangerment after drug bust

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs