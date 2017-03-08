“Paying the Price” documentary shown in Bangor

Friday, March 17, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow Street, Suite 100, Bangor, ME For more information: 207-942-9343; peacectr.org

PAYING THE PRICE FOR PEACE

FRIDAY, MARCH 17th 6:30 p.m.

Peace & Justice Center

of Eastern Maine

96 Harlow Street, Bangor

Vietnam Veteran S. Brian Willson paid the price for peace by nearly being killed by a military train during a non-violent protest. Since then, he has not stopped calling attention to the US government‟s defiance of international law through waging endless illegal wars. Other peace activists in the film include: Alice Walker, Daniel Ellsberg, Medea Benjamin, David Swanson, Ron Kovic, Bruce Gagnon, Cindy Sheehan. [payingthepriceforpeace.com/

Free and open to the public – discussion to follow

