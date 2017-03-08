“Paying the Price” documentary shown in Bangor

By Ilze Petersons, Program Coordinator, Peace & Justice Center of Easten maine
Posted March 08, 2017, at 11:39 a.m.

Friday, March 17, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow Street, Suite 100, Bangor, ME

For more information: 207-942-9343; peacectr.org

PAYING THE PRICE FOR PEACE

FRIDAY, MARCH 17th 6:30 p.m.

Peace & Justice Center

of Eastern Maine

96 Harlow Street, Bangor

Vietnam Veteran S. Brian Willson paid the price for peace by nearly being killed by a military train during a non-violent protest. Since then, he has not stopped calling attention to the US government‟s defiance of international law through waging endless illegal wars. Other peace activists in the film include: Alice Walker, Daniel Ellsberg, Medea Benjamin, David Swanson, Ron Kovic, Bruce Gagnon, Cindy Sheehan. [payingthepriceforpeace.com/

Free and open to the public – discussion to follow

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. This eerie abandoned Maine ski lodge still stands in the shadow of its failureThis eerie abandoned Maine ski lodge still stands in the shadow of its failure
  2. Bangor police looking for female Wal-Mart robbery suspectBangor police looking for female Wal-Mart robbery suspect
  3. Rat infestation forces closure of Waterboro restaurant, storeRat infestation forces closure of Waterboro restaurant, store
  4. You don’t get to be the oldest model ship company in the US by rushingYou don’t get to be the oldest model ship company in the US by rushing
  5. TV news station employees injured in Caribou crash

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs