Paul Cary joins Bangor branch of Mortgage Network

DANVERS, MA – December 12, 2016 ─ Paul Cary (NMLS #209932) has joined Mortgage Network Inc., one of the largest independent mortgage lenders in the eastern U.S., as a loan officer in the company’s Bangor, Maine, branch office. Cary will be responsible for assisting buyers and homeowners throughout the eastern Maine region with their mortgage and refinancing needs.

Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, Mortgage Network provides mortgage banking services in more than 20 states through a wide variety of retail offices built to fit each local market. Mortgage Network is more focused and agile than many larger competitors, which allows the company to provide a high level of service to its customers and its business and referral partners.

Cary brings to Mortgage Network 28 years of mortgage banking experience in the Bangor area. Most recently, he served as a branch manager at RMS Mortgage in Bangor. Cary is a graduate of Husson University in Bangor, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

“We are thrilled to add a person of Paul’s extensive experience in the Bangor area to our team of loan officers,” said Skip Trafton (NMLS# 509662), Mortgage Network district manager. “He will be a valuable part of our continued success and a great resource for homebuyers and homeowners in the area.”

“I’m looking forward to continuing to serve my neighbors with the excellent support of the Mortgage Network team behind me,” Cary said. “Our extraordinary service and commitment to providing customers with the right mortgage for their needs, whether it’s buying a home or refinancing, is second to none, as evidenced by our extraordinary customer satisfaction rating.”

Rising interest rates are a potential obstacle for homebuyers around the country, but much less so in the Bangor area, Cary said. “With an average home price about $100,000 below the national average, homes are still extremely affordable,” he noted. “Yet prices and demand are growing, which makes working with an experienced mortgage professional more important than ever.”

Cary can be reached via email at pcary@mortgagenetwork.com or by phone at 207-478-8372.

About Mortgage Network, Inc.

Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, Mortgage Network, Inc. is one of the largest, privately held independent mortgage companies in the eastern U.S. region. The company is licensed to do business in 26 states and has more than 400 employees and 40 branch offices. Mortgage Network provides a full range of residential mortgage products, including conventional and non-conventional loans, FHA and VA loans, mortgage refinancing and reverse mortgages, while offering borrowers a unique combination of experience, product development, and commitment to great service. According to a customer survey conducted from December 2012 through January 2016, more than 98 percent of customers would recommend Mortgage Network to friends and family members. Founded in 1988 by Robert McInnes and Albert Paré III, Mortgage Network can be found online at www.mortgagenetwork.com and followed on Twitter at @MNETMortgage.

