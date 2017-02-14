Community

Patty Hager Joins SWT Board

Patty Hager
Nancy Williams | BDN
Patty Hager
By Nancy Williams
Posted Feb. 14, 2017, at 3:39 p.m.

The Trustees of Somerset Woods Trustees are so pleased to announce that Patty Hager has joined our board!

Patty Hager is a retired school teacher and administrator who spent her career in California and Massachusetts, most recently as Academic Dean at Concord Academy.  Since her parents retired in Skowhegan in 1981, Patty and her family have oriented their lives in rural Maine.  She and her husband Brad enjoy a cabin on the Kennebec River in Norridgewock and a home on the Sandy River in Mercer. Until she can convince Brad to retire, they commute between Somerville, Massachusetts and Mercer.   Patty has canoed extensively in Maine and in Canada, and also enjoys fishing, hiking and cross-country skiing.  She has served on various school boards and is currently vice president of the board of the Natural Resources Council of Maine.  

