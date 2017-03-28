Patterson Group Wins first UMaine GSG Charity Basketball Tournament

1st Annual UMaine Interlab Madness charity basketball tournament participants.
Zach Connerty-Marin | BDN
1st Annual UMaine Interlab Madness charity basketball tournament participants.
The Patterson Group, winners of the 1st Annual UMaine Interlab Madness Tournament.
Zach Connerty-Marin | BDN
The Patterson Group, winners of the 1st Annual UMaine Interlab Madness Tournament.
By Zach Connerty-Marin
Posted March 28, 2017, at 3:53 p.m.

The University of Maine Department of Chemistry Patterson Group, which studies ways to reduce pollution in water, won a charity basketball tournament among UMaine research labs on Saturday. The Patterson Group, the School of Biology & Ecology Townsend lab, and the Department of Mathematics & Statistics CompuMAINE lab participated. Labs donated canned goods, which went to Manna Ministries in Bangor. The tournament was hosted at the Memorial Gym Pit with the support of Graduate Student Government.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

View stories by school

  1. Brunswick man accused of using gun to threaten group outside barBrunswick man accused of using gun to threaten group outside bar
  2. LePage seeks to lock tougher welfare rules into lawLePage seeks to lock tougher welfare rules into law
  3. Car crash knocks out power to 1,430 in Bangor
  4. Citing personal reasons, Long Creek superintendent resignsCiting personal reasons, Long Creek superintendent resigns
  5. Lincoln Academy administrator arrested for OUILincoln Academy administrator arrested for OUI