Patterson Group Wins first UMaine GSG Charity Basketball Tournament

The University of Maine Department of Chemistry Patterson Group, which studies ways to reduce pollution in water, won a charity basketball tournament among UMaine research labs on Saturday. The Patterson Group, the School of Biology & Ecology Townsend lab, and the Department of Mathematics & Statistics CompuMAINE lab participated. Labs donated canned goods, which went to Manna Ministries in Bangor. The tournament was hosted at the Memorial Gym Pit with the support of Graduate Student Government.

