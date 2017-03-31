Patten Man Honored by Chevrolet, Wreaths Across America

BANGOR – On the morning Friday, March 31, Patten resident, Scott Harris, was presented with the keys to a new 2017 Chevrolet Silverado Special Ops truck at Quirk Chevrolet in Bangor. Harris is a Gold Star father – his son, Dustin, was killed in active military duty overseas. Additionally, Scott, a truck driver, is a longtime supporter of Maine-based national nonprofit, Wreaths Across America.

In December of 2016, Harris was honored with the truck at the annual Army vs. Navy football game in Baltimore, Md. The presentation of keys this week represents Scott’s official reception of the vehicle.

The truck, donated by Chevrolet, is dedicated to Dustin Harris, who lost his life in Iraq in 2006. Ever since then, Scott has dedicated his life to supporting military causes, like Wreaths Across America.

Pictured, left to right: Morrill Worcester, founder of Wreaths Across America, Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, Jacqueline Vessel, New England Zone Manager for Chevrolet, Scott Harris and his wife, Lorna Trout Harris.

