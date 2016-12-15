Patriot Subaru’s Mission Is A Match For Habitat For Humanity

In most companies, decisions on charitable giving are primarily made at the executive level. At Patriot Subaru, it’s the employees who have a significant say in where the dollars go. As a result, the donation is usually more than dollars, because the cause is something the employees believe in. Such is the case in Patriot’s most recent endeavor with Habitat For Humanity / Greater Portland.

On December 14th, Patriot made a donation of $45,000 to HFH/GP targeted to the new 13-home build in Scarborough, appropriately named Carpenters Court. In addition, Patriot employees will be donning work gloves and working to bring the house to completion. Noted Patriot sales associate Vinny Martorano, “I can’t wait to start swinging my hammer!” General Manager, Brian Beattie added, ” There is a real enthusiasm in our building to be engaged in our charitable giving. Here’s a project just down the road from us, that we can really be involved with. It was the right thing to do.”

Godfrey Wood, Executive Director for HFH/GP was extremely appreciative. “Our ability to build safe decent and affordable homes for families in need is made possible only through foundations and businesses who are understanding of the needs of others and care about giving back to the communities they serve. Patriot Subaru’ s extremely generous donation is an unmatched demonstration of corporate care and dedication to doing the right thing.”

Adam Arens, Owner/President of Patriot Subaru referenced the company’s Mission Statement. “Essentially, it’s two words. ‘To Serve’. Under that we add, ‘Our Customers, Our Community, Our Families, and Each Other”. Everyone in the building can tell you what our Mission Statement is. We work hard for our customers, and we support each other in our personal lives. Together, we do things for our community.” Arens continued, “We get many, many requests for donations, literally every day. Many offer, what they call benefits, like names on t-shirts or websites, signage. That’s advertising. We have an advertising budget, and we have a charitable budget, two separate issues, and we don’t cross the two. When we donate, we want to be engaged, and have our associates directly involved in the project. What we saw in Habitat For Humanity, was just that kind of opportunity.”

Patriot Subaru has earned Automotive News “Best Dealerships To Work For” five consecutive years, and Maine’s “Best Places To Work” four consecutive years. “When the associates know we take an interest in their interests, and in their families, it benefits the work place.” says Arens. “It shows.”

Patriot is located at 769 Portland Road, Route One, Saco, ME. www.patriotsubaru.com Patriot has a second store located at 551 S. Washington Street, North Attleboro, MA. www.patriotsubaruofna.com

