Patriot Subaru Shares The Love With STRIVE

The Subaru Share The Love Event has launched into its 9th year of massive success, with charitable donations set to exceed $90 million dollars since its inception. During each holiday season, Subaru donates $250 for every new Subaru sold or leased. Typically 4 national charities are selected, and one local charity is selected by each dealer. The customer chooses which charity the donation will be sent. The time frame this year was a start of November 17th, running through January 3rd.

Patriot Subaru in Saco, Maine kicked off the annual Subaru Share The Love Event with one of their local “hometown charities”, STRIVE, a South Portland charitable organization. STRIVE is dedicated to helping young people ages 11-24 with developmental disabilities. It is a division of PSL Services, which provides social services for people with emotional and intellectual disabilities, ranging from supportive living, residence, case management and mental health. On the first weekend of the program, associates and volunteers from STRIVE went to Patriot Subaru and set up a full-scale outdoor BBQ. The fare included hamburgers, hot dogs, assorted munchies, and a special cake.

“Weather was perfect!” says PSL Services Associate Director, Peter Brown. “We were able to serve a couple hundred people on a sunny, warm November day, making it really a lot of fun. At the same time we got to talk to a lot of new people about the programs we offer, as well as others interested in volunteering. That’s what its all about.”

Brian Beattie, General Manager for Patriot Subaru added, “As one of our local charities for Subaru Share The Love, its really important that our sales associates really get to know the organization. When they have a customer who just bought a car, they take them over to digital kiosk where they make their charity selection. All the charities involved are top-notch. The national ones have name recognition: ASPCA, Meals-On-Wheels, Make-A-Wish, National Park Foundation. The local ones that our associates chose, STRIVE and Camp Sunshine, might need more explanation, so again, its important that the sales associates know them. By having STRIVE here today, we all get to meet and talk to their staff, ask questions, and do so in a fun way. We’ll be doing similar events with Camp Sunshine.”

Patriot Subaru is located at 769 Portland Road, Route One, Saco, ME.

FMI: http://www.patriotsubaru.com/share-the-love-portland-saco-maine.htm

