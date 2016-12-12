Patriot Subaru Shares The Love With Camp Sunshine, and Chili!

As the temps start to drop, nothing hits home like a warm bowl of chili. It’s extra special when it’s all for a good cause. It all came together at Patriot Subaru in Saco, for a special Share The Love Event hosted by Camp Sunshine.

Now in its 9th year, Share The Love is where Subaru donates $250 for every new Subaru sold or leased over the year-end holiday period. This year, it runs from December 17th to January 3, 2017. Charitable donations will exceed $90 million dollars since its inception. Typically four national charities are selected, plus one local charity selected by each dealer. The customer chooses which charity the donation will be sent.

Patriot Subaru has been a district leader in donations since the program started, earning the opportunity to choose two local charities. The store employees make the decision, and chose Camp Sunshine, and STRIVE.

Camp Sunshine, located in Casco, ME, is a renowned retreat for kids with life-threatening illnesses, and their families. In support of Share The Love, associates from the Camp visited Patriot Subaru on Saturday, December 3rd.

In advance, Camp Sunshine Executive Chef/Food and Beverage Director, Jon Chaplin and his team prepared three delicious vats of chili. It was a sunny, but chilly day, and it wasn’t long before the line was forming for a hot bowl.

Camp Sunshine was also eager to share with store associates, customers,and friends a wonderful opportunity. Joining them was Paul Greenier, local rep for “Be The Match” Bone Marrow Registry. For those 18-44 years of age, a simple cheek swab and a little paperwork is all it takes. The odds are 1:540 but if there is a match, you could truly give the gift of life! During the two hours, we had seven people who took the time to officially complete the forms and take the test. We were happy to meet many others who had already registered.

Kayley Walker, Communication and Event Coordinator for Camp Sunshine was there to make sure all ran smooth. “This was so much fun.” said Kayley. “We had the opportunity to meet and connect with new people, as well as see many friends and supporters. All of the volunteers who came with us today are so passionate about Camp Sunshine, it’s always a great value to be able to step out and talk about it with others.”

Brian Beattie, General Manager for Patriot Subaru remarked that “It’s essential that our sales associates are up to date on Camp Sunshine. All of the national charities are excellent and are well known. ASPCA, Meals-On-Wheels, Make-A-Wish, National Park Foundation. Our associates chose the local charities, Camp Sunshine and STRIVE. Most, but not everyone knows them, so they might need more explanation, so it is important that the sales associates know them.” Beattie added, “We had a great event here with Camp Sunshine, and we’re doing similar things with STRIVE. Two amazing organizations that help our community in many ways.”

Patriot Subaru is located at 769 Portland Road, Route One, Saco, ME.

FMI: http://www.patriotsubaru.com/share-the-love-portland-saco-maine.htm

