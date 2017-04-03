Patriot Subaru “Share The Love” Events Raise $71,000 for STRIVE and Camp Sunshine

Patriot Subaru of Saco, ME proudly presented checks totaling a sum of $71,000 to two Maine-based charities, wrapping up a highly successful “Share The Love” Event campaign for 2016-2017. One check for $27,000 went to STRIVE, and a second check for $44,000 to Camp Sunshine.

Patriot Subaru owner Adam Arens commented at the presentation that “Amazing. We worked with two great organizations, and through the Subaru Share The Love Event, our store associates, and a wonderful group of customers who directed the Subaru donation, we are thrilled to be able to provide this strong level of support.”

The Subaru of America Share The Love Event ran from November 17, 2016 to January 3, 2017. During that time, Subaru donated $250 to charity for every new Subaru sold or leased. Subaru selects 4 national charities, and local dealerships a local charity. Patriot Subaru in Saco earned the right to select two charities, based on past performance, and selected STRIVE and Camp Sunshine to be their local partners. It is the customer who chooses which charity receives the $250. Patriot Subaru augmented it by adding $50 to each donation, every time the local charity was selected.

STRIVE, a division of PSL Services, is a South Portland charitable organization dedicated to helping young people ages 11-24 with developmental disabilities. During the Event period, STRIVE hosted a BBQ/Info Session at Patriot Subaru. On a beautiful November day, they served up hundreds of burgers and dogs, while getting the opportunity to talk to many new people about their programs. PSL Services Associate Director, Peter Brown accepted the check on behalf of STRIVE. “We are over the moon with thanks.” said Peter. “The opportunity to raise money, plus receive so much exposure about our programs, was just terrific.”

The relationship with STRIVE and Patriot Subaru goes back to last summer. Kevin Fitzpatrick, a local employee at UPS and an avid STRIVE supporter, spent 7 days up on the roof at Patriot Subaru to raise money for the cause. When he finally descended, $32,480 had been collected.

The combined total for the two events adds up to $59,480.

Camp Sunshine is well known in the area as a retreat for kids with life-threatening illnesses, and their families. During the Event, Camp Sunshine Executive Chef Jon Chaplin prepared three delicious vats of chili, delivered to Patriot by Communications/Event Coordinator Kayley Walker and volunteers. Customers, associates, and many friends of the Camp came by to say hello and enjoy a bowl. In addition, Paul Greenier, a local rep for “Be The Match” Bone Marrow Registry was there to register new volunteers. Accepting the check from Patriot, Kayley said, “We cannot thank you all enough, it has truly been a pleasure working with Patriot Subaru. As an organization, we are excited to tell our Camp Sunshine families and volunteers about what a great partner Patriot Subaru has been.”

Brian Beattie, General Manager at Patriot Subaru added, “Our store associates chose these two organizations because they believe in them.

We got to know both of them better during the program, our store associates were enthusiastic, and customers responded. All the charities, national and local that are involved in Share The Love are excellent. We’re honored to be a part of such a great program.”

Over the past 9 years, the Subaru Share The Love Event has donated $90 million dollars to charitable organizations. The national charities this year were ASPCA, Meals-On-Wheels, Make-A-Wish, and the National Park Foundation.

Patriot Subaru is located at 769 Portland Road, Route One, Saco, ME.

FMI: http://www.patriotsubaru.com/share-the-love-portland-saco-maine.htm

