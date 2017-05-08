Patriot Subaru Helps New Jewish Community Alliance Center To Be Eco-Friendly

With a donation of $10,000 through Patriot Subaru, the environment around the new Jewish Community Alliance building in Portland will be a little greener.

Last fall, Patriot Subaru earned the prestigious national Cox Automotive Sustainability Award. The award recognized Patriot Subaru for their in-store green programs related to waste reduction, energy consumption, water conservation, combined with creative engagement with the community and employees. With that came $20,000 to fund two sustainability projects, $10k in the store, and $10k in the community. Patriot Subaru has been recognized numerous times for their commitment to being green, including ecomaine’s Business of the Year, Energy Star Small Business, and Subaru Certified Eco-Friendly.

“We are honored to present this check to the JCA.” Said Adam Arens, Owner/President of Patriot Subaru. “This facility provides a new

level of service that will enrich the lives of so many in Southern Maine,

and be a hub for greater education and understanding. We also love the way the building design has incorporated numerous green initiatives, and we’re happy that the money we received from Cox is going to be extremely well utilized in the facility.”

Alexandra Sax, JCA Development Director expressed the appreciation on behalf of the organization. “We thank Patriot Subaru for their support of our new building’s green initiatives. This gift has helped us to create an on-site rain garden, a grassy area with plantings that will filter and purify the water that drains from all impervious areas on our site. This green initiative is part of a greater plan developed by the JCA in conjunction with architect Mark Lee and associates from Harriman to make the building and site as energy efficient as possible. The building was designed to exceed current building and energy codes, as well as meet the recommended practices of the New Buildings Institute’s Advance Buildings requirements.” The 19,000 S.F. facility is being built on Congress Street in Portland.

Patriot Subaru is located at 769 Portland Road, Route One, Saco. To read all about the store’s commitment to being green, visit the website at http://www.patriotsubaru.com/green.htm. 207-284-7900. Patriot has a second store located in North Attleboro, MA.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →