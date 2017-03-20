Outdoors

Patriot Riders of America Maine Chapter-3rd Annual Bangor Mall Motorcycle Show

3rd Annual Bangor Mall Motorcycle Show
James Turcotte | BDN
By James Turcotte
Posted March 20, 2017, at 10:23 a.m.

Saturday, March 25, 2017 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, March 26, 2017 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Bangor Mall, Stillwater Ave. , Bangor, Maine

For more information: proa-me3.org/

Please come on down and join the Patriot Riders Maine Chapter 3 at the Bangor mall for this great event. Where else do you get to see all the new makes and models of motorcycles including custom motorcycles under one roof for two straight days!

This weekend event raises funds to help local area veterans.

Many bikes of different kinds to check out! Including Can-Ams, and possibly a Polaris Slingshot!

Raffle Drawings!

Patriot Riders merchandise available!

All proceeds raised by Patriot Riders of America – Maine Chapter-3 goes to help local area veterans and their families.

