Patricia Oh, AARP Age-Friendly Consultant, to Speak at Stockton Springs Community Library March 26th

Sunday, March 26, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Stockton Springs Community Library, Corner of Station and Main Streets, Stockton Springs, Maine
For more information: 207-567-4147; stocktonspringslibrary.org
Stockton Springs Community Library’s “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” group will present Patricia Oh, AARP’s Age-Friendly Consultant on Sunday, March 26th at 2:00 pm, as part of the monthly healthy aging speaker series. She will discuss the benefits and activities of AARP in Waldo County.
Patricia Oh, LMSW, MS, works as an age-friendly consultant with AARP and the Tri-State Learning Collaborative on Aging. She is also Coordinator of Older Adult Services in Bowdoinham, Maine, where she works with Bowdoinham’s Advisory Committee on Aging to provide services and advocacy that enable older residents to live in their homes for as long as possible and to remain active and engaged in the community.
Patricia is a PhD candidate and adjunct faculty in the Department of Gerontology at U-Mass, Boston where she is writing a thesis about the development of age-friendly communities. She has presented her research about designing, implementing, and maintaining age-friendly communities at national and international conferences. Her review of the age-friendly community movement in Maine was recently published in the Maine Policy Review.
Following Oh’s presentation there will be time for Q & A and group discussion.
One question that will be addressed is:
“What effect will the repeal of the Affordable Care Act have on Medicare benefits and how would the ACA repeal change the cost of purchasing individual health insurance for people aged 50 – 65?”
SSCL is also participating in AARP’s “Aging Well in Waldo County” survey. Residents of Waldo County age 50 and older are eligible to take this quick and beneficial survey. Come into the library to complete the survey or online at www.agingwellinwaldocounty.org
April’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors speaker will be Flic Shooter of Waldo County Hospice Volunteers on April 30 at 2:00 pm.
The program is free and all are welcome. Light refreshments will be served. For more information visit www.stocktonspringslibrary.org or phone 567-4147.
