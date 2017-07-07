Patients and Medication Safety

Fort Kent~ Keeping track of medication regimens seems to take a college degree these days, but strategies exist that can make a huge difference in taking medications correctly and safely. Consistently remembering to take even a simple schedule of medications presents challenges to most individuals. Add multiple medications to that, along with the need to take them several times a day, and you have a complex process that is fraught with safety risks for patients, sometimes leading to an Emergency Room visit, or worse, a hospital admission.

The healthcare team at Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC) is dedicated to ensuring that patients are taking their medications according to their prescribed regimen. By incorporating safety practices into patient encounters, such as asking patients to bring in all their pill bottles when they see their doctor, they are able to make a difference in reducing risks of taking medications on the wrong schedule or taking medications that were changed or discontinued.

A particularly vulnerable time for patients to encounter challenges with their medication schedule is when they are discharged from the hospital. Many times, changes are made to medications patients are taking as part of the treatment of an acute condition, and when they go home, they are faced with having to sort out the discontinued versus the new or changed medications with pill bottles they have in the medicine cabinet at home. According to the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, evidence suggests that the rate of avoidable re-hospitalization can be reduced by improving core discharge planning and transition processes out of the hospital; improving transitions and care coordination at the interfaces between care settings; and enhancing coaching, medication instruction, and support for patient self-management.

Many factors contribute to the non adherence of medication regimens which can lead to a worsening condition, hospital readmission and even death. Knowing the risks to patients, front line employees have implemented nationally recognized best practices to ensure that patients understand their medications. By the end of 2016, patients scored the performance indicator, communication about medication, at the 96th percentile, with reported consistent results when patients were surveyed. One of the key factors to this success is the review of medications by providers at doctor’s visits.

Cheryl Daigle, NMMC Director of Nursing said, “To assist patients with medication safety, we recommend that all patients take advantage of a courtesy home visit when they are discharged from the hospital. There is only positive to be gained by a free visit which in part looks at all the medications in the home and compares them with any changes made while the patient was in the hospital.” She also said that the review of medications cannot occur too often. Understanding medications can make the difference between success and hospital readmission for patients when they transition home from a hospital stay.

Patient feedback has a crucial role in ensuring a safe transition home. One of the most important steps a patient can take to influence their own safety is to bring in all of their medications when they go their outpatient physician visit. By doing so, patients have a positive impact on their safety by simply taking some basic steps. What these steps do is assist the staff to: note any risk for drug interactions, compare all bottles with the current medication list, update the medication list if new medications were added by other providers and finally, identify any medications that may be duplicates or may have been discontinued.

According the publication Up To Date: May 2017, Hospital Discharge and Readmission, among Medicare patients, almost twenty percent who are discharged from a hospital are readmitted within thirty days, and the cost of unplanned readmissions is fifteen to twenty billion dollars annually. Preventing avoidable readmissions has the potential to profoundly improve both the quality of life for patients and the financial wellbeing of health care systems. Strategies implemented by NMMC have had a positive impact for patients on the reduction of readmissions to the hospital including: access to health information through a secure patient portal, the use of teach-back methods for medication instruction, investment in personnel resources, the courtesy home visit program and the expansion of the Care Management Program. To learn more about how NMMC can help with medication safety, contact Dustin Butler, Director of Pharmacy at 207-834-1625.

