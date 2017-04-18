Pathways by Jeff Woodbury

Posted April 18, 2017, at 1:34 p.m.

Friday, May 5, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Vestibule 594, 594 Congress Street, Portland, Maine

For more information: vestibule594.com

FINALE

Pathways by Jeff Woodbury will be on display from May 1st to May 30th with an opening reception on First Friday, May 5th from 5-8pm. Don’t miss it! This will be the final opening reception at Vestibule 594. Located at 594 Congress Street, this street-level gallery is a viewing glass for passersby and art enthusiasts alike.

“I work concurrently on a range of ideas in a variety of media. I grew up in a military family, as part of an invisible rootless tribe. The way I work reflects my nature and my nurture. My work and my life are paths crossing others, connecting and diverging, fashioning patterns of people and choices and ideas and feelings. It’s all in the mix.

It’s difficult to categorize my work as a whole. I usually work through ideas in series of related pieces, yet some stand alone. Sometimes ideas are set aside, only to be picked up years later.

I choose materials to express my thoughts, and the materials in turn suggest more ideas. My art lives not just in the final product, but in its making, and in its relation to other work.

I enjoy the freedom to explore where my ideas lead. I want to share the wonder I find. It’s not my intention to lead you to specific interpretations or conclusions. Words stand in the way of the direct experience of visual art. You’re part of the process now.

Relax and enjoy.” -Jeff Woodbury

