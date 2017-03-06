Passamaquoddy Bay Symphony Orchestra 2017 Spring Concert Series rehearsals

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, ME For more information: 2072139145; eastportartscenter.com

PBSO begins rehearsals for the 2017 Spring Concert Series. The first two rehearsals are Wednesday, April 5 and Monday, April 10 with regular Thursday rehearsals resuming April 20. All rehearsals take place from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m. at Eastport Arts Center. Carpooling is available. Concerts will take place Friday, June 16, in Eastport; Saturday, June 17 in Machias; and Sunday, June 18, in Calais. The program features soloists Trond Saeverud (violin) and Joachim Woitun (cello) playing Johannes Brahms’s Concerto for Violin and Cello in A Minor. Also on the program is Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 (Pastorale). While PBSO has played parts of Symphony No. 6 in previous concerts, this will be its first performance of the entire symphony.

PBSO welcomes new musicians. We provide a fantastic opportunity to play beautiful music with others and to learn from and be inspired by our conductor, Trond Saeverud, and assistant conductor, Gregory Biss For more information about the rehearsal schedule or concerts, call June Gregory at 207-213-9145 or Lee-Anne Frost at 506-529-8278.

