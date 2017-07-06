Passadumkeag native serves his nation abroad in Spain

By Navy Office of Community Outreach

ROTA, Spain — A Penobscot Valley High School graduate and Passadumkeag, Maine, native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, USS Donald Cook.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Robin Buttery is a gas turbine systems technician (electrician) aboard the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer operating out of Rota, Spain. Donald Cook is one of four destroyers homeported in Rota.

A Navy gas turbine systems technician (electrician) is responsible for ensuring that all the propulsion and electrical distribution systems are fully operational.

“I like that every day I learn something new,” said Buttery. “I see fantastic places and meet great people.”

Commissioned in 1998, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, Donald Cook, is 509 feet long; the length of more than 3 football fields. The ship is named after Donald Cook, a Vietnam War prisoner of war who died in captivity.

Donald Cook is a tactical multi-mission surface combatant capable of conducting anti-air submarine surface warfare in conjunction with being outfitted with aegis ballistic missile defense capabilities. BMD enables the ship to conduct long-range surveillance, tracking, and engagement of short and medium-range ballistic missiles.

“Donald Cook is Sixth Fleet’s premier forward deployed unit with an extremely high operational tempo,” said Cmdr. Timothy Moore, commanding officer aboard USS Donald Cook. “My sailors continue to impress me with how hard they work, the pride they possess and the dedication they show day in and day out in the execution of their duties. Being able to command a ship with such a great group of professional sailors is an enduring honor and a privilege.”

Approximately 30 officers and 300 enlisted men and women make up the ship’s company. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the cruiser running smoothly. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry and everything in between.

“I love that we are family-oriented,” said Buttery. “We all take care of each other.”

Although it is difficult for most people to imagine living on a ship, the challenging living conditions build strong fellowship among the crew. The crew is highly motivated, and quickly adapt to changing conditions. It is a busy life of specialized work, watches, and drills.

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Buttery and other Donald Cook sailors know they are part of a legacy that will be last beyond their lifetimes.

“Serving my country means that I can support my family and do my part to ensure that everyone is safe,” said Buttery.

http://navyoutreach.blogspot.com/2017/07/passadumkeag-native-serves-their-nation.html

