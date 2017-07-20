Partial Solar Eclipse, Night hike, and Picnic on John B. Mountain

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: John B Mountain, Breezemere Road, Brooksville, ME
For more information: 2073745118
Come join us for a hike up John B. Mountain in Brooksville and bring your picnic supper- we have entertainment of stellar quality! Starting at 5:30pm, we will experience a partial solar eclipse positioned in the beautifully picturesque direction over Cape Rosier and Penobscot Bay! Plan on at least 10 minutes to hike to the top, the maximum eclipse will occur at 6:47pm and the sun is set by 7:31pm. So bring your supper, solar filters, and headlamp (for your hike down) for this awesome event! Stay tuned for more information regarding parking and shuttling details. For more information or to pre-register please contact Blue Hill Heritage Trust at 374-5118 or info@bluehillheritagetrust.org
