Parents Who Have Lost an Adult Child Support Group

By Emilie Hermans
Posted March 20, 2017, at 10:06 a.m.

Monday, April 17, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Monday, April 24, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Monday, May 1, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Monday, May 8, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Monday, May 15, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Monday, May 22, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Monday, June 5, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Monday, June 12, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County, 14 McKenzie Ave, Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-667-2531; hospiceofhancock.org

Support group for parents who have lost an adult child.

Mondays, April 17 – June 12, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. (8 weeks excluding May 29th)

Held at Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County, Ellsworth.

