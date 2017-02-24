Thursday, March 16, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Bangor Opera House, 131 Main Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-942-3333; penobscottheatre.org

Papermaker

by Monica Wood

March 16-April 2, 2017

Showtimes vary. Please contact the Box Office 207-942-3333

During a paper mill strike in a small Maine town, the lives of two families collide and tensions rise around a company CEO and a man building a wooden ark in his yard. Criss- crossing the lines between workers and management, novelist Monica Wood’s first play is a revealing drama about family, loyalty, and the dignity and tragedy of mill-town life.

