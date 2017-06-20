Panel discussion on June 28 on ‘Mountain Lions in Maine’ 

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Darrows Barn, Round Top Farm, 3 Round Top Lane, Damariscotta, Maine
DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — BookSpeak, a literary forum based in Damariscotta, will hold a panel discussion by scientists and environmental writers titled “Mountain Lions in Maine: Rewilding the Maine Woods” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, in the Darrows Barn at Damariscotta River Association’s Round Top Farm, 3 Round Top Lane.
Panelists include environmental journalist and author Will Stolzenburg, whose recent book, “Heart of a Lion”, retraces a male mountain lion’s 2,000-mile journey from the American West to the North Atlantic coast in search of a mate; Mark McCollough, endangered species specialist at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Maine Field Office and USFWS’s lead eastern cougar biologist; DRA vice president Peter McKinley, research ecologist and conservation planner with The Wilderness Society; and Chris Spatz, president of the Cougar Rewilding Foundation.
The discussion will be moderated by John Davis, a wildways advocate and conservation athlete for the Wildlands Network and The Rewilding Institute, and author of the Big, Wild and Connected book series.
“Maine residents live in one of the wildest states in the East, yet the beauty of our natural environment makes it easy to forget we’ve lost many of our iconic wildlife species,” said Davis. “It’s important for the public to hear about the challenges involved in bringing large, apex predators, specifically the cougar — aka, mountain lion, puma, panther — and other wildlife back to their native habitat in the Northeast corridor, and how human communities can adapt to co-exist with and even benefit from them.”
DRA’s Director of Education and Environmental Sarah Gladu agrees that predators play a critical role in overall ecological health and human well-being.
“Predatory animals help control tick populations by preying on animals that are key hosts for ticks, for example,” Gladu said. “And think of how reintroduced wolves in Yellowstone have improved water quality in rivers there. Learning to live alongside predators comes with its challenges, but also with benefits we may not have considered. DRA is very pleased to help sponsor this conversation in our community.”
Sponsors of the event include Damariscotta River Association, Pemaquid Watershed Association, Medomak Valley Land Trust, Midcoast Conservancy, and 12 Rivers Conservation Initiative.
“If we truly want our missing mountain lions to reclaim their rightful home in the East, they’ve proven themselves more than willing to do the heavy lifting,” adds Stolzenburg. “All they ask of us is a little understanding, which is what this forum is about.”
A reception will follow the discussion, with books available from Kelly’s Books To Go for purchase and signing. Tickets are $8 per person and are available online through Brown Paper Tickets (http://www.brownpapertickets. com/event/2958371) or by calling 1-800-838-3006, or may be purchased at the door for $10 per person. For further information contact: Nicole Olivier, Founding Director,BookSpeak @ 207-350-6823.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →