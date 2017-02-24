Panel and Luncheon Featuring Mainers From Around the World

Monday, March 6, 2017 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Michael Klahr Center, 46 University Drive, Augusta, Maine For more information: 207-621-3530; hhrcmaine.org

Join the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine [HHRC] at the Michael Klahr Center on Monday, March 6th for a Lunch & Learn featuring three New Mainers, with lunch beginning at 11:30 AM and the program starting at 12 PM.

“This is ME, Too: From Everywhere to New Mainer” will include a lunch and panel discussion beginning at 12 PM with three New Mainers: Somali refugee Abdi Iftin; Iraqi refugee Nawar Al Obaidi; and Cambodian refugee Makara Meng. In this panel discussion, Abdi, Nawar and Makara will speak about their experiences coming to Maine, misconceptions and stories we don’t hear in the news about their home countries, and answer questions.

This program is presented by the HHRC in partnership with the Mid-Maine Global Forum.

Lunch will be a sandwich and salad buffet for $10 per person. The panel discussion is free to attend, though seating is limited; please RSVP to HHRC office administrator Jordan Bannister via email at jordan.bannister@maine.edu or by calling (207) 621-3530 by Wednesday, March 1st. Payment can be made the day of the event by check, credit card or cash at the door.

—-

The mid-Maine Global Forum contributes to the local community’s understanding of issues of global significance by organizing and disseminating informed public presentations and discussion. For more information visit their website, midmaineglobalforum.wordpress.com

The Michael Klahr Center, home of the HHRC, is located at 46 University Drive in Augusta and is open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday or by appointment. There is no admission fee and the Klahr Center features permanent and rotating exhibition. For more information about the HHRC, call (207) 621-3530 or visit hhrcmaine.org

