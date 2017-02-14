Pancake supper on Feb. 28 to benefit Special Olympics

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Kay Parker Building, 26 Hadley Lane Road, Machias, Maine For more information: 207-255-8858

MACHIAS, Maine — The Machias area annual Mardi Gras-Shrove Tuesday pancake supper will be held 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Kay Parker Building, 26 Hadley Lane Road, off Route 1 Main Street.

The supper, sponsored by Saint Aidan’s Episcopal Church and Sunrise Opportunities, will benefit Maine Special Olympics program. Sunrise serves adults in Washington County who have mental or physical disabilities and need assistance to perform basic living tasks, who need help in obtaining and maintaining employment and assisting them in being able to actively participate in community life.

In addition to pancakes, there will be all sorts of toppings and beverages at this “all you can eat” feast. Tickets are $6, $3 for children. Door prize. More information at 255-8858.

