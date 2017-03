Saturday, March 11, 2017 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Leroy Smith School, Main Street , Winterport, Maine For more information: 207-659-0052

A pancake breakfast fundraiser to benefit Rick Sibley on Saturday, March 11 at Leroy Smith School, Winterport, 7am-11am. Donations welcomed.

