Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Location: Stetson Memorial United Methodist Church, 7 Houlton Street, Patten, Maine For more information: 207-528-2633

The Men’s Group of Stetson Memorial United Methodist Church in Patten invites you a public pancake and sausage supper on Feb 28 – Shrove Tuesday – from 5-7pm.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →