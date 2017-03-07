Pancake breakfast at Penobscot church

Saturday, March 25, 2017 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Location: Penobscot United Methodist Church , 14 Southern Bay Road, Penobscot, Maine For more information: 207-326-4885

PENOBSCOT — A pancake breakfast will be held 7-10 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Penobscot United Methodist Church, 14 Southern Bay Road, near town hall.

Menu will include pancakes, toppings, home fries, bacon, eggs, muffins and fruit.

Prices are $7, $3.50 for children 12 and under. For information, call 326-4885.

