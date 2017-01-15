PANCAKE BREAKFAST AND OLD-TIME MAPLE SUGARING AT NORLANDS

Sunday, March 26, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Washburn Norlands Living History Center, 290 Norlands Road, Livermore, Maine For more information: 2078974366; norlands.org/events

Experience a late winter ritual done the old-fashioned way at the Norlands, Maine’s oldest living history farm and museum. In celebration of Maine Maple Sunday, enjoy fresh hot pancakes and sausage, served with Norlands’ own maple syrup, in the historic farmer’s cottage.

Sap boiling demonstrations take place in the sugar house. Help tap trees and collect sap. The one-room school house is also open. Meet the school’marm as if it’s 1853. Bring snowshoes and enjoy the beautiful 445 acres at this National Historic Site. Stop by the gift shop and purchase Norlands’ own syrup and other maple treats to take home.

The only charge is $5-$7 for pancakes and sausage; otherwise the event is free. No reservations are necessary.

