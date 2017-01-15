Outdoors

PANCAKE BREAKFAST AND OLD-TIME MAPLE SUGARING AT NORLANDS

By Sheri Leahan
Posted Jan. 15, 2017, at 10:35 a.m.

Sunday, March 26, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Washburn Norlands Living History Center, 290 Norlands Road, Livermore, Maine

For more information: 2078974366; norlands.org/events

Experience a late winter ritual done the old-fashioned way at the Norlands, Maine’s oldest living history farm and museum. In celebration of Maine Maple Sunday, enjoy fresh hot pancakes and sausage, served with Norlands’ own maple syrup, in the historic farmer’s cottage.

Sap boiling demonstrations take place in the sugar house. Help tap trees and collect sap. The one-room school house is also open. Meet the school’marm as if it’s 1853. Bring snowshoes and enjoy the beautiful 445 acres at this National Historic Site. Stop by the gift shop and purchase Norlands’ own syrup and other maple treats to take home.

The only charge is $5-$7 for pancakes and sausage; otherwise the event is free. No reservations are necessary.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. One person dies, one injured in crash on I-295 in FreeportOne person dies, one injured in crash on I-295 in Freeport
  2. Troy woman, 32, accused of killing her infant sonTroy woman, 32, accused of killing her infant son
  3. ‘It’s our heritage’: Our Katahdin volunteers get to work promoting Millinocket‘It’s our heritage’: Our Katahdin volunteers get to work promoting Millinocket
  4. Coast Guard rescues two lobstermen from sinking boat in YorkCoast Guard rescues two lobstermen from sinking boat in York
  5. New Gloucester man, 65, dies in Windham crash

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs