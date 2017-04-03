Community

Palm Sunday Worship

By Amy Stewart, Pastor and Teacher
Posted April 03, 2017, at 1:11 p.m.

Sunday, April 9, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: 207-326-9486; tcpoc.org

The Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine will hold a special service of worship on Sunday, April 9, celebrating the tradition of Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week. Rev. Bobby Vagt will be the guest worship leader and will preach on Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem in a sermon entitled, “To Be Continued”. Worship will be followed by refreshments and fellowship in the church’s fellowship hall, downstairs at the “Main Street Church.” All are welcome. www.tcpoc.org

