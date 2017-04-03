Palm Sunday Worship

Sunday, April 9, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine
For more information: 207-326-9486; tcpoc.org
The Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine will hold a special service of worship on Sunday, April 9, celebrating the tradition of Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week. Rev. Bobby Vagt will be the guest worship leader and will preach on Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem in a sermon entitled, “To Be Continued”. Worship will be followed by refreshments and fellowship in the church’s fellowship hall, downstairs at the “Main Street Church.” All are welcome. www.tcpoc.org
