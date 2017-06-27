Palermo 15th Anniversary Celebration

Sunday, July 9, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Palermo Community Library, 2789 Route 3, Palermo, Maine
For more information: 207-993-6088; palermo.lib.me.us
Palermo Library 15th Anniversary Celebration
The Palermo Community Library will hold its Annual Meeting and 15th Year Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, July 9, 2017 at 2 p.m. The public is invited to join in the celebration as the Library honors Library Founders, Honor Students and Top Readers.
Illustrator Kim Jacobs will be the featured speaker at the meeting. Jacobs has been illustrating professionally for over 35 years. Her latest project is the children’s book, Princess Sophie and the Six Swans, the classic Brothers Grimm fairytale as retold and illustrated by Jacobs. Books will be available to purchase.
