Palaver Strings – Freefall

By Monica Kelly,
Posted April 14, 2017, at 2:58 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Pascal Hall, 86 Pascal Ave., Rockport, Maine

For more information: (207) 236-2823; baychamberconcerts.org/events/event/palaver-strings-freefall/

A musical evocation of two ideas inspired by this accomplished string ensemble’s shared experience of watching a meteor shower in Maine last August. “As we watched what appeared to be random astronomical explosions in the sky, we recognized our own story in this experience – the story of stepping off into the unknown, taking a risk and making up the journey as we go along. As a young group interested in bringing classical music to nontraditional spaces, the path to success is not always clear – sometimes we like it that way. ”

The ensemble’s shimmering program includes Jessie Montgomery’s Starburst, VAUGHAN WILLIAMS’ Concerto Grosso for String Orchestra, and arrangements of THELONIUS MONK’s Round Midnight, and ESPERANZA SPALDING’s Really Very Small, as well as one of their signature fiddle sets.

Tickets: $30 Adult, $10 Under age 25

