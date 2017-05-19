Painting the Landscape Pastel and Mixed Media – Summer on the Hill Series

Saturday, June 3, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Saturday, June 10, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Saturday, June 17, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Saturday, June 24, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: University of Maine, Machias, 116 O'Brien Ave., Machias, Maine
For more information: 207-255-1245; machias.edu/campus-life/summer-camps/
Ready to upgrade your painting and drawing skills? Come and learn new ways of seeing and create dynamic paintings and drawings with an experienced artist and art educator. All levels of experience are welcome. Working at various sites around the University of Maine, Machias, each class will focus on a different aspect of perceptual skills to improve your artistic abilities. Class size limited for most individualized instruction. Instructor: Jude Valentine. Cost: $130. Class cost includes materials! A real deal! Call Jacob Hanley, Assistant Director of Student Engagement & Inclusion, to register or for more information.
