Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Common Street Arts, 93 Main Street, Waterville, Maine For more information: 207.872.ARTS; commonstreetarts.com/event/paint-with-us-in-october/

Common Street Arts invites you to our new monthly series — Paint with Us! in our fabulous new studio on the first floor of in the Center Building at 93 Main Street. No experience necessary, no supplies to buy — just show up and we’ll show you how! Our experienced art instructor will lead you step-by-step to create your own work of art. Bring a friend, bring a drink! We will provide light snacks. Discover the joy of painting in a supportive environment.

$30 per person

