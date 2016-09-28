Community

Paint with Us! in October

By Nate Towne
Posted Sept. 28, 2016, at 1:41 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Common Street Arts, 93 Main Street, Waterville, Maine

For more information: 207.872.ARTS; commonstreetarts.com/event/paint-with-us-in-october/

Common Street Arts invites you to our new monthly series — Paint with Us! in our fabulous new studio on the first floor of in the Center Building at 93 Main Street. No experience necessary, no supplies to buy — just show up and we’ll show you how! Our experienced art instructor will lead you step-by-step to create your own work of art. Bring a friend, bring a drink! We will provide light snacks. Discover the joy of painting in a supportive environment.

$30 per person

