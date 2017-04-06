Paint with Us! April 2017 at Common Street Arts

Paint with us! April 2017
Nate Towne | BDN
Paint with us! April 2017
Nate Towne | BDN
By Nate Towne
Posted April 06, 2017, at 11:35 a.m.

Saturday, April 29, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Common Street Arts, 93 Main Street, Waterville, Maine

For more information: 207-872-arts; commonstreetarts.com/event/paint-with-us-april-2017/

saturday, april 29, 3:30pm

celebrate spring with a creative afternoon out as we paint “almond blossoms” inspired by vincent van gogh. bring a beverage, bring a friend, and enjoy a “arty” afternoon in a supportive atmosphere!

$30 per person (supplies included)

no experience necessary

for more information:

call 207-872-arts or email info@commonstreetarts.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Bonny Eagle cheerleading coach ‘mentally broken’ after sexual assault charges droppedBonny Eagle cheerleading coach ‘mentally broken’ after sexual assault charges dropped
  2. Significantly warmer weather heading toward MaineSignificantly warmer weather heading toward Maine
  3. Driver who allegedly hit, killed boy in crosswalk says she’s not at faultDriver who allegedly hit, killed boy in crosswalk says she’s not at fault
  4. Maine’s wells could be polluted with arsenic, leadMaine’s wells could be polluted with arsenic, lead
  5. Controversial Bangor development might have one last shot at public fundingControversial Bangor development might have one last shot at public funding

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs