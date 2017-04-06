Paint with Us! April 2017 at Common Street Arts

Saturday, April 29, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Common Street Arts, 93 Main Street, Waterville, Maine
For more information: 207-872-arts; commonstreetarts.com/event/paint-with-us-april-2017/
saturday, april 29, 3:30pm
celebrate spring with a creative afternoon out as we paint “almond blossoms” inspired by vincent van gogh. bring a beverage, bring a friend, and enjoy a “arty” afternoon in a supportive atmosphere!
$30 per person (supplies included)
no experience necessary
for more information:
call 207-872-arts or email info@commonstreetarts.org
