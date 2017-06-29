Community

Paint The Town Fundraiser

By Kelli Shedd
Posted June 29, 2017, at 10:21 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Paint The Town, 48 Maine Street, Harrison, Maine

For more information: 207-647-4352; lelt.org

Enjoy a night of fun, friends and art! Karen Schroder Daniels will lead participants, step by step, through an artistic adventure where you will have the chance to create a beautiful work of art based on one of Karen’s original works. No prior artistic experience of skill required! $40 includes the artwork to take home, drinks and light appetizers. RSVP in advance to Karen’s Facebook page (PAINT the TOWN .me) or to Loon Echo at (207) 647-4352 or membership@lelt.org to ensure a spot; space is limited. Easy

