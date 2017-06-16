“Paint the Peninsula” Fresh Paint Fundraiser for the Blue Hill Public Library

Saturday, July 15, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
The Blue Hill Peninsula, home to some of the most iconic views in the state, will be rendered in paint, pencil, and pastel by over 70 local artists on the morning of Saturday July 15th during Paint the Peninsula, the Blue Hill Public Library’s fresh paint fundraiser. Later that afternoon more than 100 original works of art will be sold to benefit the library at a reception and silent auction from 4:30-7:00 PM.
The resulting exhibition is a celebration of both the area and the artists who live here. It is rare to have so many artists—from young, emerging talent to some of the region’s most celebrated painters—gather under one roof to show and sell their work. Opening bids range from $50-$750 making Paint the Peninsula a great opportunity to start buying local art or to add to an established collection. Most artists donate 50% of the sale to the library and some do more, so winning bids support both the Blue Hill Library’s operating budget and the local arts community.
The Blue Hill Public Library is an independent non-profit organization serving all members of the Blue Hill Peninsula, and it depends on the financial support of the local community. There is a $15 suggested admission fee that includes wine and refreshments—advance tickets are available at the Library and online through the website for $12. For more information, call the Library at 374-5515 or www.bhpl.net.
