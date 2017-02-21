Paint Like a Caveman

By Bangor Public Library
Posted Feb. 21, 2017, at 2:53 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, ME 04401, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 947-8336 ext.111 ; bangorpubliclibrary.org

Did you know that children found some of the oldest cave paintings ever? Learn about the very first artists in the world, how they were discovered in modern times, and try your hand at creating pictures of prehistoric animals—caveman style using the Cornerstones of Science Paint Science Trunk. This program is appropriate for children 7 to 12 years of age

